Tiger Woods makes big reveal on equipment change

Tiger Woods speaks during media day for the Genesis Open at The Riviera Country Club. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

Tiger Woods was using TaylorMade metal woods when he returned to competitive golf in December at the Hero World Challenge.

Soon he’ll have a lot more TaylorMade clubs in his bag.

“After several months of testing and all brand to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! – TW,” Woods tweeted.

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

In joining TaylorMade in a multi-year deal (no financial information was disclosed), Woods will play the company’s metal woods, irons and wedges. Woods will work with TaylorMade’s club engineers and have a role in designing and developing a new iron model that will make its debut at a future date yet to be determined, according to a press release.

Woods, who is scheduled to play Wednesday at 6:40 a.m. local time in the pro-am at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Resort in San Diego, still has Nike irons in his bag. Woods started looking into new clubs when Nike decided to stop making golf equipment.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been meticulous about my equipment. Over the past few months, I’ve had clubs from every brand sent to me to test. When it came to making a final decision, the choice was easy – it all came down to performance, which is why I chose TaylorMade,” Woods said in the press release.

Woods makes his return to the PGA Tour on Thursday in the Farmers. He last played on the Tour in August 2015 at the Wyndham Championship.

