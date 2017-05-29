Tiger Woods says alcohol not involved in DUI arrest

Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning. Woods released a statement Monday night.
"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.
I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.
I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too.
I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.
I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism."
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs