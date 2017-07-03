Tiger Woods completes in-patient treatment for medication and sleep disorder

In a file photo from Jan. 26, Tiger Woods looks on after teeing off on the 1st hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. (Photo: Orlando Jorge Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Tiger Woods said Monday he has completed in-patient treatment to help manage his pain medications and a sleep disorder but more attention is needed going forward.

“I recently completed an out of state private intensive program,” the 14-time major champion tweeted. “I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all of the support I’ve received.”

Woods was charged with driving under the influence after police found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz at 2 a.m. on May 29. The car — still running — was parked off the side of the road and had two flat tires and other noticeable damage.

Woods was unable to perform routine DUI tests and two breathalyzer tests revealed no presence of alcohol. Woods told officers he had a reaction to several prescription drugs, including Vicodin and Xanax.

On June 19, Woods tweeted that he was receiving professional help to “manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleeping disorder.”

Woods, who was once the world’s No. 1 player for 683 weeks but is now ranked No. 970, has not played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February. He’s played just three times in two years.

Woods, 41, had fusion surgery on his back April 19 – the fourth procedure on his back since April 2014 – and will not play on the PGA Tour this season.

He was unable to attend last week’s Quicken Loans National north of Washington, D.C., a tournament that benefits his foundation.

© 2017 USA TODAY