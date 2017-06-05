Tickets for Manchester Derby on sale Wednesday

Manchester United's midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan battles with Manchester City's midfielder Leroy Sane during the English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 27, 2017. PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: PAUL ELLIS, This content is subject to copyright.)

HOUSTON - Tickets for the soccer match between English Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Manchester Derby is set for 8:30 p.m. July 20 at NRG Stadium. It’s the first time a match featuring the two teams will be held outside of the United Kingdom in the rivalry’s 136-year history.

Tickers will be available online at www.internationalchampionscup.com and www.ticketmaster.com. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to victims of last month’s terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Manchester United and Manchester City’s rivalry dates back to 1881. The teams have played the Manchester Derby rivalry match 173 times. Both teams have won a combined 24 English Premier League titles, including seven of the last 10.

© 2017 KHOU-TV