Texas Sports Hall of Fame to welcome eight new members

WACO, Texas — The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will enshrine eight honorees Tuesday as part of the Class of 2017.
The formal induction ceremony and banquet will take place at the Waco Convention Center on Tuesday.
The 2017 Hall of Fame class will honor the following athletes:
- Volleyball legend and two-time Olympian Rita Buck-Crockett
- Three-time volleyball All-American and Olympian Flo Hyman (deceased)
- Multitalented football and track athlete Eric Metcalf
- Legendary football coach Wade Phillips
- Star football and baseball player Dave Elmendorf
- Three-time Super Bowl champion Darren Woodson
- Legendary Texas A&M track and field coach Pat Henry
- Olympic gymnastics champion Nastia Liukin
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame is one of four separate halls of fame housed within its physical structure, including the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, the Texas Tennis Hall of Fame, and the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.
