Texas guard diagnosed with leukemia

Texas guard Andrew Jones, left, has been diagnosed with leukemia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2017 Getty Images)

AUSTIN (AP) - Texas announced sophomore guard Andrew Jones has leukemia and has started treatment.

Jones, who attended Irving MacArthur, was the Longhorns' leading scorer before he was sidelined by a broken wrist. He played sparingly in his return after complaining of low energy and was sent for tests.

Jones considered leaving Texas for the NBA draft after his freshman season but opted to return to school.

Texas hosts No. 16 TCU on Wednesday night.

