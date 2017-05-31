Texas A&M opens play at Women's College World Series against Florida

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Texas A&M softball team opens play at the Women’s College World Series with an 11 a.m. matchup Thursday with top-seeded Florida at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Coverage of the game can be seen on ESPN with Adam Amin, Amanda Scarborough and Laura Rutledge on the call. Radio coverage of the game can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

The Aggies enters the Women’s College World Series with a 47-11 record and are making their first appearance in OKC since 2008. Riley Sartain leads the team with a .354 average and 48 RBI and is also second on the team in home runs at 12.Tori Vidales paces the Aggies with 17 long balls and is second on the team in RBI at 46. Texas A&M holds a 1.88 team ERA, led by Trinity Harrington (14-2, 1.71) and Samantha Show (19-7, 2.01 ERA).

Florida is 55-8 after winning the Gainesville Super Regional against Alabama. The Gators are led by Amanda Lorenz, who dons a .390 average with 11 home runs and 41 RBI. Kayli Kvistad is hitting .387 with seven homers and 47 RBI. In the circle, Florida holds a 0.69 team ERA, led by Kelly Barnhill, who is 24-3 with 333 strikeouts and a 0.36 ERA. Delanie Gourley is 21-4 with a 0.67 ERA and 225 strikeouts.

Texas A&M and Florida have met 16 times in school history as the Gators hold a 12-4 advantage. The two teams did not meet in the regular season this year, but met last season in College Station in which the Gators took two of three. The Aggies and Gators met twice in the 2008 Women’s College World Series with Florida winning the first contest, 6-1, before the Aggies prevailed in nine innings, 1-0.

