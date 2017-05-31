Texas A&M Great Sharonda McDonald Returns to WCWS with Florida

When No. 9 Texas A&M makes its first appearance in the Women's College World Series since 2008 Thursday morning against No. 1 Florida, the Aggies will see a familiar face across the way in the opposite dugout.

Florida assistant Sharonda McDonald played for Texas A&M and was on the Aggies' World Series team a decade ago, in 2007.

Matt Trent is in Oklahoma City with the Aggies and Gators and has more on the A&M star, turned Florida assistant.

