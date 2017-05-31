KHOU
Texas A&M Great Sharonda McDonald Returns to WCWS with Florida

Sharonda McDonald helped Texas A&M get to the Women's College World Series in 2007. Now, she's an assistant coach at Florida, and will square off with her alma mater in Oklahoma City on Thursday. Matt Trent has more from OKC.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 5:47 AM. CDT June 01, 2017

When No. 9 Texas A&M makes its first appearance in the Women's College World Series since 2008 Thursday morning against No. 1 Florida, the Aggies will see a familiar face across the way in the opposite dugout.

Florida assistant Sharonda McDonald played for Texas A&M and was on the Aggies' World Series team a decade ago, in 2007.

Matt Trent is in Oklahoma City with the Aggies and Gators and has more on the A&M star, turned Florida assistant.

