Texans CB Kevin Johnson expects to be back for OTAs

Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson (30) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. The Texans won 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON - Much of the season, the talk surrounding the Texans defense is that they’ve been able to dominate without the services of star defensive end J.J. Watt.

Some forget they did it without up and coming cornerback Kevin Johnson, too.

On Monday, the 2nd year player was alongside his teammates as they cleaned out their lockers, anxious for his chance to get back on the field.

“It’s definitely exciting. I know I’m really determined and I’m really hungry just thinking about next season,” Johnson said. “Sitting out this past year was a big deal for me mentally as far as knowing how bad I want to be a great player and how bad I want to help this team.”

Johnson broke a bone in his foot in October against the Indianapolis Colts. He had surgery and is still using a walking boot, but expects to be ready for organized team activities later this year.

“Training. Working hard, just training all off-season,” Johnson said. “Getting ready for OTAs and all those type of things. Rehab. Getting stronger physically. Just basically trying to do anything I can to get better.”

Before going out with an injury, Johnson was steadily improving at his cornerback position. He played in 6 games, starting three totaling 25 tackles.

With Johnson coming back, the Texans secondary could be even better in 2017, that is, if the team decides to bring back fellow cornerback A.J. Bouye.

“He’s always been a great player and I’m very excited for what’s going to come for him,” Johnson said. “I’m just hoping that – I talk to him every day about staying. I hope we can bring him back in the secondary because like I said I think we can have a real special defense.”

(© 2017 KHOU)