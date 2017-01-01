Texans 2017 opponents set after division title

Dec 18, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) cheers while the Texans defense plays during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have wrapped up the AFC South for the second year in a row and because of that, they now know who will be on the schedule in 2017.

Times and dates are still to be determined but here are the home and away opponents.

HOME: Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans

AWAY: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans

Is it way too early to start picking winners and losers? Sure…but that’s the fun part!

