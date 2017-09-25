Taking a knee: An NFL agent's take

Brian Overstreet is advising his clients to go ahead with the protest but to be educated about what they're protesting. (Photo: KHOU)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - It's a symbolic gesture that's touched every corner of the game, from the locker rooms to the sidelines to the people who represent those taking a knee.

"This subject has got everyone buzzing," said Brian Overstreet, a longtime agent who has 15 clients in the NFL.

Overstreet attended Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears where all but one Steeler remained in the locker room for the national anthem.

"Peaceful assembly has gone on since the beginning of time, and that's a fundamental right no one can take away from you," Overstreet said.

He's advising his clients to go ahead with the protest but to be educated about what they're protesting.

"I just want to make sure our guys are informed and that if asked, they can discuss the reasons why they're doing and what they're doing in an intelligent manner," said Overstreet, even though he knows for some players could be mean risking endorsement deals down the road.

"The one thing we understand about professional sports is that it's a privilege to play in the NFL and the NBA and all the associations, it's not a right," he said.

Overstreet expects the protests to continue for the foreseeable future.

