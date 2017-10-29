Sports Extra: Daniel Gotera, Seth Payne talk Texans players in Seahawks game

KHOU 11 sports reporter Daniel Gotera and Seth Payne with Sports Radio 610 talk Texans, and how players like DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson played during the Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday.

KHOU 11:49 PM. CDT October 29, 2017

