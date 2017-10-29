Sports Extra: Daniel Gotera, Seth Payne talk Texans players in Seahawks game
KHOU 11 sports reporter Daniel Gotera and Seth Payne with Sports Radio 610 talk Texans, and how players like DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson played during the Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday.
KHOU 11:49 PM. CDT October 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Astros defeat Dodgers in 10 innings, 13-12Oct 29, 2017, 2:59 p.m.
-
Wilson's heroics lead Seahawks to wild 41-38 win over TexansOct 29, 2017, 7:13 p.m.
-
GAME DAY BLOG: Watson, Texans come up short in QB duelOct 29, 2017, 2:06 p.m.