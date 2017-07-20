Dynamo remain winless on the road, draw 0-0 with Minnesota

Jul 19, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Ibson (7) dribbles the ball in front of Houston Dynamo forward Mauro Manotas (19) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bobby Shuttleworth saved all four Houston shots on goal and Minnesota United tied the Dynamo 0-0 on Wednesday night.

Expansion Minnesota (5-11-4) has gone 261 minutes without a goal. Shuttleworth has four shutouts this season and 38th in his MLS career.

Houston (8-7-5) dropped to 0-7-3 on road.

Minnesota dominated the possession, controlling the ball for 66 percent of the time, but managed just four total shots, two of which were saved by Houston goalkeeper Tyler Deric.

Deric has two shutouts this season and 17 overall.

Houston had shots in 80th and 84th minutes, but Vicente Sanchez missed a header high from the center of the box and Jose Escalante misfired right on a long-range shot from a difficult angle.

Christian Ramirez had the best chance late for Minnesota, but his shot from the right side of the six-yard box was saved by Deric.

