Dynamo release 2018 schedule

Houston Dynamo forward Erick Torres (9) and midfielder Tomas Martinez (25) celebrate a goal against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium. The match ends in a 3-3 draw. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

The Houston Dynamo released their 2018 schedule Thursday that features six of the 34 matches to be played on national television.

The schedule also includes two home games – July 21 and Aug. 23 -- against in-state rival FC Dallas and a game at home April 21 against MLS Cup Champion Toronto FC.

The Dynamo open the season March 3 at BBVA Compass Stadium against Atlanta United FC for Opening Day presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar.

At home, the Dynamo will also play a Cinco de Mayo match against the LA Galaxy July 3 and host Fan Appreciation Day Oct. 21 against the Seattle Sounders in a rematch of the 2017 MLS Western Conference Championship.

The six nationally televised matches include Opening Day against Atlanta on Univisión, April 7 at New York Red Bulls on Univisión, May 20 at Chicago on UniMás, May 25 against New York City FC on UniMás, July 28 at Portland on ESPN and Aug. 23 against FC Dallas on UniMás.

Full schedule:

March 3 vs. Atlanta United FC 2:30 p.m.

March 10 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 5 p.m.

March 17 at D.C. United TBD

March 31 vs. New England Revolution 7:30 p.m.

April 7 at New York Red Bulls 2 p.m.

April 14 at San Jose Earthquakes 9:30 p.m.

April 21 vs. Toronto FC 2 p.m.

April 28 at Minnesota United FC 7 p.m.

May 5 vs. LA Galaxy 7 p.m.

May 11 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 9:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire 3 p.m.

May 25 vs. New York City FC 8 p.m.

May 30 at Real Salt Lake 8:30 p.m.

June 2 at Montreal Impact 6:30 p.m.

June 9 vs. Colorado Rapids 8:00 p.m.

June 23 at Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m.

July 3 vs. LAFC 8 p.m.

July 7 vs. Minnesota United FC 8 p.m.

July 14 at Colorado Rapids 8 p.m.

July 21 vs. FC Dallas 8 p.m.

July 25 vs. Philadelphia Union 8 p.m.

July 28 at Portland Timbers FC 8 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Sporting Kansas City 8 p.m.

Aug. 11 at Columbus Crew SC 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 18 vs. Real Salt Lake 8 p.m.

Aug. 23 vs. FC Dallas 8 p.m.

Sept. 1 at FC Dallas 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Portland Timbers FC 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Orlando City SC 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Seattle Sounders FC TBD

Oct. 18 at LAFC 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. Seattle Sounders FC TBD

Oct. 28 at LA Galaxy 3:30 p.m.

