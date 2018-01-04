KHOU
Dynamo release 2018 schedule

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 9:14 PM. CST January 04, 2018

The Houston Dynamo released their 2018 schedule Thursday that features six of the 34 matches to be played on national television.

The schedule also includes two home games – July 21 and Aug. 23 -- against in-state rival FC Dallas and a game at home April 21 against MLS Cup Champion Toronto FC.

The Dynamo open the season March 3 at BBVA Compass Stadium against Atlanta United FC for Opening Day presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar.

At home, the Dynamo will also play a Cinco de Mayo match against the LA Galaxy July 3 and host Fan Appreciation Day Oct. 21 against the Seattle Sounders in a rematch of the 2017 MLS Western Conference Championship.

The six nationally televised matches include Opening Day against Atlanta on Univisión, April 7 at New York Red Bulls on Univisión, May 20 at Chicago on UniMás, May 25 against New York City FC on UniMás, July 28 at Portland on ESPN and Aug. 23 against FC Dallas on UniMás.

Full schedule:

March 3    vs. Atlanta United FC    2:30 p.m.
March 10    vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC    5 p.m.
March 17    at D.C. United    TBD
March 31    vs. New England Revolution    7:30 p.m.
April 7    at New York Red Bulls    2 p.m.
April 14    at San Jose Earthquakes    9:30 p.m.
April 21    vs. Toronto FC    2 p.m.
April 28    at Minnesota United FC    7 p.m.
May 5    vs. LA Galaxy    7 p.m.
May 11    at Vancouver Whitecaps FC    9:30 p.m.
May 20    at Chicago Fire    3 p.m.
May 25    vs. New York City FC    8 p.m.
May 30    at Real Salt Lake    8:30 p.m.
June 2    at Montreal Impact    6:30 p.m.
June 9    vs. Colorado Rapids    8:00 p.m.
June 23    at Sporting Kansas City    7:30 p.m.
July 3    vs. LAFC    8 p.m.
July 7    vs. Minnesota United FC    8 p.m.
July 14    at Colorado Rapids    8 p.m.
July 21    vs. FC Dallas    8 p.m.
July 25    vs. Philadelphia Union    8 p.m.
July 28    at Portland Timbers FC    8 p.m.
Aug. 4    vs. Sporting Kansas City    8 p.m.
Aug. 11    at Columbus Crew SC    6:30 p.m.
Aug. 18    vs. Real Salt Lake    8 p.m.
Aug. 23    vs. FC Dallas    8 p.m.
Sept. 1    at FC Dallas    7 p.m.
Sept. 15    vs. Portland Timbers FC    7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22    at Orlando City SC    6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29    vs. San Jose Earthquakes    7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6    at Seattle Sounders FC    TBD
Oct. 18    at LAFC    9:30 p.m.
Oct. 21    vs. Seattle Sounders FC    TBD
Oct. 28    at LA Galaxy    3:30 p.m.

