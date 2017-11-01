Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric arrested, suspended

Oct 30, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric (1) punts the ball against the Portland Timbers in the second half at BBVA Compass Stadium. (Photo: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports, Thomas Shea)

HOUSTON – Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with an alleged domestic dispute.



Deric has been suspended pending further investigation into the incident.



“We take these matters very seriously and are working closely with Major League Soccer and local authorities. We support the League's decision to suspend the player pending further investigation,” said the team in an official statement.



The Dynamo play the second leg of their Western Conference playoff series against the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Deric is a key piece for the Dynamo, who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2013.



He was recently named MLS Player of the Month and will not be available for the game on Sunday.

