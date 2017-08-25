Dynamo, Dash games postponed due to Hurricane Harvey

Aug 12, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Fans display a tifo after a Houston Dynamo goal during the first half against the San Jose Earthquakes at BBVA Compass Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON – The Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash home games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at BBVA Compass Stadium have been postponed due to the pending arrival of Hurricane Harvey.

The Category 2 storm is projected to affect the Greater Houston area over the weekend.

After closely monitoring the weather forecasts over the last 48 hours in consultation with Dynamo, Dash and BBVA Compass Stadium management, Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League made the decision to reschedule the games in the interest of fan, public, staff and player safety.

The Dynamo game against Sporting Kansas City, which was scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday night at BBVA Compass Stadium, has been rescheduled to Oct. 11 and will kick off at 7 p.m.

A makeup date for the Dash game against the North Carolina Courage, originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Sunday evening, has not been finalized at this time.

"Under the circumstances, the clear and obvious decision is to reschedule these matches. The most important thing is the safety of our community,” said Dynamo and Dash president Chris Canetti. “I appreciate the support of MLS, NWSL, Sporting Kansas City and the North Carolina Courage in working through this difficult situation with us. On behalf of the Dynamo, Dash and BBVA Compass Stadium, we wish for everyone's utmost safety and security throughout the storm."

All tickets for Saturday’s Dynamo match will be valid for the new date. Tickets for the Dash game on Sunday will be valid for the rescheduled date as well.

The Dynamo and Dash offices will be closed today, but fans with tickets who are unable to attend either match on the new dates should call the Houston Dynamo and Dash ticket sales office at 713-276-GOAL beginning Monday, August 28. Dynamo and Dash Season Ticket Members should contact their personal account manager beginning Monday with any questions.

Further updates will be available on HoustonDynamo.com and HoustonDashSoccer.com.

© 2017 KHOU-TV