Dynamo beat defending MLS Cup champion Sounders 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) - Romell Quioto had a goal in his Major League Soccer debut and the Houston Dynamo scored two first-half goals to beat the defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders 2-1 in a league opener Saturday night.

Quioto sailed a shot over goalkeeper's Stefan Frei's hands in the 42nd minute. Houston acquired Quioto in December from C.D. Olimpia in the Honduran first division.

Frei guessed to his right and Erick Torres' free kick went to Frei's left for the opening goal in the 20th. Frei made two spectacular diving hand saves in the sixth minute and was in goal when the Sounders beat Toronto FC 4-3 on penalty kicks in last season's MLS Cup.

Clint Dempsey scored a left-footed shot in the 58th minute for the Sounders. He missed the championship and hadn't played a competitive match since August after being sidelined by a heart issue.

