Cabezas scores late goal to give Dynamo 2-2 tie with Timbers

The Associated Press , KHOU 11:44 PM. CDT July 29, 2017

HOUSTON (AP) — Juan Cabezas scored the tying goal for Houston in the 81st minute, Diego Valeri had a goal and an assist for Portland and the Dynamo and Timbers settled for a 2-2 draw Saturday night.

Memo Rodriguez set up Cabezas' goal that helped keep the Dynamo (9-7-6) unbeaten at home against the Timbers. Houston is 3-0-3 against Portland in Houston. The draw also extended the Dynamo's home unbeaten streak to 11 matches overall.

Valeri gave Portland (8-8-7) a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, and Mauro Manotas tied it in the 37th. Sebastian Blanco scored in the 43rd to put the Timbers back in front.

