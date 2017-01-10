Simone Biles to appear in 2017 SI Swimsuit issue

Photo Courtesy: Sports Illustrated

After winning gold in Rio, Houston-area native Simone Biles next stop will be in the 2017 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Biles will appear in the magazine along with USA Gymnatics teammate Aly Raisman.

Sports Illustrated posted a behind the scenes video of their shoot here.

The shoot took place at North Houston Skate Park and The Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden here in Houston.

Sports Illustrated is hosting a two day festival in Houston to celebrate the release of magazine. All the information for the VIBES Festival can be found SI.com/SwimsuitVibes.

