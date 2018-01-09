San Jac's Arrington selected to Junior College Hall of Fame

San Jacinto College head baseball coach Tom Arrington will soon enter the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Baseball Hall of Fame.
Arrington has an overall record of 742-298 (.713) in his 17 years as head coach; guiding San Jacinto to 13 conference titles, 11 regional championships, and six national runner-up finishes at the Junior College (JUCO) World Series, respectively.
His current squad learned of Arrington’s selection Monday during a team meeting.
“I am shocked and surprised, said Arrington, now in his 18th year, in a statement. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet. As a coach, my success starts with the players. They are the ones playing the game. It is my responsibility to guide them and transition them along their path. I am very blessed and thankful to have this opportunity.”
In the past three seasons, San Jac has had a total of seven players appear in Major League Baseball games.
San Jacinto College Assistant Coach Kory Koehler made the nomination to the NJCAA Hall of Fame Selection Committee.
