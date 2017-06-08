Ryan Lochte, fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcome baby boy

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his fiancee, Kayla Rae Reid pose in a photo posted to Lochte's Instagram page on May 16, 2017. (Photo: Ryan Lochte - Instagram)

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his fiancée, Kayla Rae Reid, welcomed a baby boy to their family, the 12-time Olympic medalist tweeted Thursday morning.

“Never seen a miracle happen before,” Lochte wrote. “Until this morning at 5:46 am. … can’t stop crying from tears of joy.”

Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46 am when CAIDEN ZANE LOCHTE was born. can't stop crying from tears of joy — Ryan Lochte (@RyanLochte) June 8, 2017

Lochte, 32, and Reid, 25, named their son, Caiden Zane Lochte. The couple announced they were expecting in December two months after their engagement. A representative for Lochte said Reid and the baby are healthy.

In an ESPN The Magazine interview that ran earlier this week, Lochte opened up about his emotional downfall following the Rio Olympics when he was the center of a scandal that rocked the Games.

In Rio, Lochte and three teammates were involved in a gas station incident after a night out partying after their competition was finished.

Lochte embellished details of his story about a skirmish at the gas station in which he had allegedly knocked over an advertising poster.

A USA TODAY Sports investigation showed that, while Lochte did exaggerate when he said in a TV interview that security guards had put a gun to his forehead, he and teammates were threatened by guards.

Patiently waiting.... #magical #babyboy A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on May 16, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

Lochte, one of the most decorated swimmers ever behind Michael Phelps, said in the ESPN interview that, “I was about to hang up my entire life” when asked if he contemplated suicide after the fallout from Rio.

Lochte later batted down the idea of suicide down in a recent TMZ interview, rationalizing that he felt that part of the interview was twisted and “that’s not me.”

Contributing: Nicole Auerbach

