Rugby Laws: The penalty goal

KHOU 11 Sports reporter Jason Bristol talks to Houston Sabercats' Center Sam Windsor about penalty goals in the game of rugby.

Jason Bristol, KHOU 11:12 AM. CST January 09, 2018

In rugby, it’s the closest thing to an American football field goal.

It’s called a penalty goal — since it occurs after an infringement — and each kick is worth three points.

The SaberCats beat Seattle 50-7 on January 6 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land in their first-ever exhibition match. The club soon begins regular season play in the newly-formed Major League Rugby. 

“Rugby Laws,” or the rules of rugby, air each week on KHOU 11’s SportsExtra.

