Rugby Laws: The penalty goal

In rugby, it’s the closest thing to an American football field goal.
It’s called a penalty goal — since it occurs after an infringement — and each kick is worth three points.
The SaberCats beat Seattle 50-7 on January 6 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land in their first-ever exhibition match. The club soon begins regular season play in the newly-formed Major League Rugby.
“Rugby Laws,” or the rules of rugby, air each week on KHOU 11’s SportsExtra.
© 2018 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs