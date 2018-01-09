Rugby Laws: The penalty goal

A penalty goal, which occurs after an infringement, is worth three points.

In rugby, it’s the closest thing to an American football field goal.

It’s called a penalty goal — since it occurs after an infringement — and each kick is worth three points.

The SaberCats beat Seattle 50-7 on January 6 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land in their first-ever exhibition match. The club soon begins regular season play in the newly-formed Major League Rugby.

“Rugby Laws,” or the rules of rugby, air each week on KHOU 11’s SportsExtra.

© 2018 KHOU-TV