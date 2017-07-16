Roger Federer makes Wimbledon history with eighth title

Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts after breaking the serve of Croatia's Marin Cilic to go 5-1 in the second set, during their men's singles final match on the last day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. (Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS, AFP/Getty Images)

With his eighth Wimbledon title, Roger Federer claimed another piece of tennis history Sunday.

Federer beat Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the men’s final, becoming the only man to win the Wimbledon trophy eight times in his career.

The big-serving Cilic of Croatia struggled through the second set, crying as he sat in his chair with a trainer tending to him. He would return to the court but lost the second set 1-6.

Rafael Nadal holds the men’s record for most titles won at the same Grand Slam, having won his 10th French Open last month.

At 35, Federer is also the oldest man in the Open era to win Wimbledon. It’s the 19th Grand Slam title of his career.

"It makes me really happy, making history here at Wimbledon," Federer said before the final. "It’s a big deal. I love this tournament. All my dreams came true here as a player. To have another chance to go for number eight now ... is a great feeling."

His last Wimbledon title came in 2012.

© 2017 USA TODAY