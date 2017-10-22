REPORTS: Astros bench coach Alex Cora to be new manager for Red Sox

Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora (26) poses during spring training media day at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. (Photo Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Reports say the Boston Red Sox have found their new manager.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe say the Red Sox have agreed to hire current Houston Astros bench coach and former Red Sox infielder Alex Cora as their next manager.

Rosenthal said the Sox will sign Cora to a three-year deal.

Alex Cora’s deal to manage #RedSox will be for three years, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 21, 2017

Abraham tweeted that Cora is the Red Sox managerial choice. Abraham said the announcement could come as soon as Sunday. He added Cora would not come to Boston for a press conference until after the completion of the World Series

In talking to #RedSox and MLB people, mechanics of when to announce Alex Cora as manager are being worked out. But he's the manager. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 22, 2017

Announcement could be today (as @IanMBrowne reported) or tomorrow. Cora not expected in Boston until after the Series. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 22, 2017

Cora is currently with the Astros, preparing for Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. If the series goes seven full games, the season would conclude Wednesday, November 1.

RELATED: Red Sox fire John Farrell

Cora spent three and a half seasons with the Sox after he was traded from the Cleveland Indians midway through the 2005 season. He was considered a clubhouse favorite by teammates and has been credited with being a pivotal piece to the 2007 Red Sox World Series Championship team.

Several reports say the Red Sox have refused to comment.

© 2017 WCSH-TV