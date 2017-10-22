KHOU
REPORTS: Astros bench coach Alex Cora to be new manager for Red Sox

Jeffrey Schools, WCSH 3:10 PM. CDT October 22, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Reports say the Boston Red Sox have found their new manager.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe say the Red Sox have agreed to hire current Houston Astros bench coach and former Red Sox infielder Alex Cora as their next manager.

Rosenthal said the Sox will sign Cora to a three-year deal.

 

 

Abraham tweeted that Cora is the Red Sox managerial choice. Abraham said the announcement could come as soon as Sunday. He added Cora would not come to Boston for a press conference until after the completion of the World Series

 

 

 

 

Cora is currently with the Astros, preparing for Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. If the series goes seven full games, the season would conclude Wednesday, November 1.

Cora spent three and a half seasons with the Sox after he was traded from the Cleveland Indians midway through the 2005 season. He was considered a clubhouse favorite by teammates and has been credited with being a pivotal piece to the 2007 Red Sox World Series Championship team.

Several reports say the Red Sox have refused to comment.

