Remembering Daryl Kile 15 years later

15 years ago today, Cubs catcher (and former Cardinals catcher) Joe Girardi stood out in Wrigley Field and made the following announcement:



"I thank you for your patience. We regret to inform you because of a tragedy in the Cardinal family, that the commissioner has canceled the game today. Please be respectful. You will find out eventually what has happened, and I ask that you say a prayer for the Cardinals' family."



He didn’t say what the announcement was, but for many of us, we weren’t ready to hear what it was. It was already a month where we lost longtime broadcaster and Hall of Famer Jack Buck.



Then the announcement was made. When Cardinals pitcher Darryl Kile missed the pregame warmups, it prompted the medical staff to check his room, where they found him dead of a heart attack. A later autopsy showed there was a 90% blockage in two coronary arteries.



When it was revealed Kile had died, the entire baseball world was shaken. He was the first active player to die since Thurman Munson in 1979. Kile played for the Astros from 1991-1997, then for the Rockies from 1998-2000. He joined the Cardinals in 2000, where he remained until his tragic passing.



He was just 33 years old.



Kile wasn’t an ace pitcher by any means, but it didn’t matter. Cardinals fans knew who he was and enjoyed his presence on the team. His curve-ball was his most dominating pitch in his arsenal, and while a member of Houston, threw a no-hitter in 1993.



He finished with a career record of 133-119 and an ERA of 4.12.



In tribute to Kile, both the Astros and Cardinals created the “Darryl Kile Good Guy Award”. The award is given to the player on each team that, in their mind, exemplifies Kile’s traits of being "a good teammate, a great friend, a fine father and a humble man."



Jeff Bagwell was the first winner for Houston, and Mike Matheny was the first winner for St. Louis.



His spirit lives on in the hearts of Cardinals fans (and in St. Louis) forever, as the bullpen at Busch Stadium carries the logo “DK 57” in tribute. Both Houston and Colorado have memorials for him as well.



It’s been 15 years since we lost Darryl Kile.



But he’s too timeless to forget.

