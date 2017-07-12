Peyton Manning roasts Durant, Lochte during ESPYS

ESPYS screenshot

LOS ANGELES - Peyton Manning's got jokes.

The former Broncos quarterback hosted the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night and took the opportunity back in the spotlight to do a little roasting.

Manning took jabs at everything from Ryan Lochte's Rio scandal, to the infamous Mark Sanchez "butt-fumble," to his Super Bowl performance with the Broncos.

But the most memorable moment of the night had to be the reaction Manning got when he made a quip about Durant wanting to join the U.S. gymnastics team.

You can watch all of Manning's opening monologue here:

If you don't see the video above, click here.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards are held each year to recognize the best athletes, teams performances and moments in sports over the past year.

This year, the ceremony was held the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It is the 25th anniversary of the award show.

© 2017 KUSA-TV