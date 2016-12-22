Petra Kvitova's surgery successful after being attacked in her home

PRAGUE (AP) — Petra Kvitova's spokesman says the surgery on the two-time Wimbledon champion's left hand was successful and she is recovering.

Kvitova was injured Tuesday when a knife-wielding intruder attacked her at her home in the town of Prostejov. The attacker is still at large.

Kvitova underwent nearly four hours of surgery on Tuesday.

Karel Tejkal, Kvitova's spokesman, says the Czech player feels good and that her surgeon considers the operation to be a success.

Kvitova is expected to resume her career, but she will miss the Australian Open and a significant part of the season after damaging tendons in her left hand. She also has injuries to all five fingers and two nerves.