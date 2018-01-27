Three Texas athletes named to U.S. Olympic Team

Olympic Rings being placed at the Gyeongpodae beach, near the venue for the Speed Skating, Figure Skating and Ice Hockey ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on October 30, 2017 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Chung Sung-Jun, 2017 Getty Images)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With the announcement of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team Friday afternoon, three Texas individuals made the list and will travel to South Korea for the Olympics.

31-year-old Jonathan Garcia from Houston, Tx will compete in the discipline of long track speedskating in the 500 meters and team pursuit event.

Former football player 28-year-old Sam McGuffie from Cypress, Tx was named on the USA bobsled team and will compete in the four-man event and McGuffie will also compete in the two-man bobsled and will be the individual who pushes the bobsled.

Another Texas individual will compete in bobsled is 30-year-old Justin Olsen from San Antonio, Tx. Olsen will compete in the four-man event, and the two-man event but will pilot the bobsled.

Good luck to Texas athletes competing in the Olympics.

© 2018 KIII-TV