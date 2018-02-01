Olympians from Houston: Meet speedskater Jonathan Garcia

Jonathan Garcia of the USA competes in the men 1000m during the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships on February 11, 2017 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images) (Photo: Atsushi Tomura, 2017 Getty Images)

Jonathan Garcia was a 7-year-old kid in Houston when he saw Dan Jansen win the gold medal in speedskating at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer. The wide-eyed little boy was inspired to take up speed skating and dreamed of competing in the Olympics someday.

Twenty-three years later, Garcia will represent Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He qualified in the 500m.

The best part of the Olympics is how it brings so many people together. #olympics #peyongchang2018 pic.twitter.com/tFhF8UI31x — Jonathan Garcia (@jagarcia23) February 1, 2018

Garcia, 31, also competed in the Sochi games in 2014 where he finished 28th in the 1000m.

The Katy Taylor High School grad now lives and trains in Salt Lake City but he hasn’t forgotten his roots.

Garcia is a big fan of the Houston Astros, Texans and Rockets. And barbecue and Tex Mex top his list of favorite foods.

