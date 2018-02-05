Houston Olympians: Meet Bobsledder Sam McGuffie

Bobsledder Sam McGuffie grew up in Cypress where he was a star running back for Cy-Fair High School. (Molly Choma photo)

CYPRESS, TEXAS - Bobsledder Sam McGuffie grew up in Cypress where he was a star running back for Cy-Fair High School.

Video of him hurdling a defender before scoring a touchdown went viral, earning him the nickname “Human Highlight Reel.”

McGuffie was heavily recruited by several colleges before signing with Michigan where he started as a true freshman.

Before his sophomore year, he decided to transfer to Rice where he starred in football and track. He'll be the first Rice athlete ever to compete in the Winter Olympics.

Photos: Olympic bobsledder Sam McGuffie from Cypress

Mcguffie, now 28, is a push athlete, meaning he helps push the heavy bobsled off the starting line. He was also selected to be Codie Bascue's brakeman in two-man in PyeongChang.

McGuffie showed off other mad skills when he auditioned for "America Ninja Warrior" a few years ago.

© 2018 KHOU-TV