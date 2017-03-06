Checking out Pyeongchang before the Olympics

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - We are 344 days out from the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics at Pheongchang, South Korea.

KHOU sister station KUSA is sending reporter Matt Renoux out to the Olympics, as he does every year. This year is no different.

He’s arriving in Pyeongchang Thursday to check out all of the venues.

Before he left, he explained more about the mountain city for us. See more in the video above!

