No. 1 Angelique Kerber upset in French Open first round by Ekatarina Makarova

TOPSHOT - Germany's Angelique Kerber reacts during her qualification round match against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova at the Roland Garros 2017 French Tennis Open on May 28, 2017 in Paris. (Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE)

PARIS — Angelique Kerber became the first No. 1 ranked women’s player in Open Era history to lose a French Open first-round match when she was pummeled 6-2, 6-2 by Ekatarina Makarova on Sunday.

Prior to this Kerber loss, the earliest a top seed exited the French Open since 1968 was in the second round. Justine Henin fell in the 2004 second round and Serena Williams fell in the 2014 second round.

Kerber made no effort to hide her frustration during the 1 hour, 22 minute match — her body language coupled with the pained look on her face said it all.

Kerber’s best showing during the clay court season was reaching the Madrid third round where she retired to Genie Bouchard with a left thigh injury.

This marked Kerber’s 11th consecutive trip to the French Open with her best showing when she journeyed to the 2012 quarterfinals. She arrived in Paris with a 25-12 win-loss record in Grand Slam matches, but as it turns out this marks her second consecutive first-round French Open departure after losing to Kiki Bertens in the first round last year.

Kerber is not performing to the standards usually associated with the highest ranked player in the game after she won her first two Grand Slam titles at the Australian and US Opens last year.

She’s had a rough mixed bag 2017 season with her best results being a semifinal run at Dubai and quarterfinals at Brisbane and Miami. In between those results were less impressive outings such as second-round exit at Sydney, round-of-16 defeat as the Australian Open defending champion, a first-round ending at Doha, and most recently, an opening-round (second round after a first round bye) at Rome.

For the 40th-ranked Makarova, the Kerber victory is a first in her career as she lost the four previous times she played a reigning world No. 1. Her defeats came to Henin at the 2007 US Open, and to Serena Williams at the Dubai and the US Open in 2014 and US Open in 2016.

