Which teams that haven't won Super Bowl are closest to title?

The NFL's popularity has long been rooted in parity and the notion that any of its teams can quickly become championship caliber through free agency and the draft. Yet after half a century, only 60% of the league's clubs have won the Super Bowl. (In fairness, the four expansion franchises that have formed since 1995 are among the title starved.)

The Falcons can fly off this infamous list and become the 20th franchise to snag a Lombardi Trophy by beating the four-time champion New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Several other teams also appear to be on the verge of greatness, however history suggests a few others could remain among the Lords of the Ring-less for years to come.

Here's a ranking of likeliest to least in terms of probability for a Super Bowl breakthrough (Super Bowl record in parentheses):

1. Atlanta Falcons (0-1): They're three-point underdogs against the Patriots, really an indication that few would be surprised if this offensive juggernaut emerges victorious for the first time on Super Sunday. But even if the Falcons lose, they have the potential to stick as a perennial contender given the presence of MVP-caliber QB Matt Ryan and his fleet of weapons plus a blooming defense that starts eight players with two or fewer seasons of NFL experience.

2. Carolina Panthers (0-2): It was only a year ago that they finished one victory shy of glory. Cam Newton, the league MVP in 2015, and his teammates were hit hard by the Super Bowl hangover, becoming the first team since the 2008 Patriots (who were without injured Tom Brady) to miss the playoffs the season after losing the Super Bowl. But Carolina, which won the NFC South from 2013-15, remains talented and should open next season with a motivated Newton and healthy Luke Kuechly.

3. Tennessee Titans (0-1): Only a tiebreaker barred them from this season's playoffs. Multi-dimensional QB Marcus Mariota has flashed brilliance on the field and needed just two years to win over the locker room. A physical defense excels at creating pressure, and an equally intimidating offensive line can wear out opponents amid a run-heavy attack. Oh, and they'll have two first-round picks (fifth and 18th) this April, part of the bounty from last year's trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

4. Minnesota Vikings (0-4): The defense showed in 2016 how special it can be. If it gets backing from an offense that's even pedestrian, the Vikes are capable of becoming the first team to play a Super Bowl in their own building a year from now. But ... Adrian Peterson (or a worthy replacement) must revive the league's worst ground game, and a recuperated offensive line must provide far more time in the pocket for Sam Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater.

5. Arizona Cardinals (0-1): A chic preseason Super Bowl pick after reaching the NFC title game a year ago, they stumbled to a 7-8-1 mark. Though RB David Johnson emerged as their best player, the Cards' outlook in 2017 will depend greatly on whether WR Larry Fitzgerald decides to return and if QB Carson Palmer can rebound from a down season. DE Calais Campbell and OLB Chandler Jones have expiring contracts, and S Tyrann Mathieu must get healthy. But if everything jells ... just maybe they can ditch their new status as the outfit with the longest title drought in North American team sports, a label inherited from the Chicago Cubs.

6. Houston Texans (N/A): They've gone 9-7 in all three of coach Bill O'Brien's seasons yet have incrementally advanced further each year and played the Patriots tough on the road in their recent divisional playoff defeat. A top-ranked defense ought to be hellacious in 2017 if DE J.J. Watt returns to full strength. But it's hard to envision QB Brock Osweiler leading this team to the promised land. It's easier to imagine Tony Romo pulling it off, though ...

7. Los Angeles Chargers (0-1): They have seemingly been plunged into chaos amid relocation to a city that doesn't seem ready to embrace them from the seats of a soccer venue. But new coach Anthony Lynn arrives with a solid reputation. QB Philip Rivers, 35, doesn't appear to be declining, while youngsters like RB Melvin Gordon, DE Joey Bosa and LB Denzel Perryman are on the ascent. And if WR Keenan Allen's knee heals? The Bolts are candidates for a significant turnaround.

8. Detroit Lions (N/A): They own one playoff win (1991) in the Super Bowl era. On the bright side, QB Matthew Stafford has led them to postseason in three of the last six seasons and actually displayed extraordinary development last year, his first without retired WR Calvin Johnson. GM Bob Quinn has the cap space to fill some of the holes that may be preventing this squad from truly challenging.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2): Glass half full — they've reached postseason five of the past six seasons and possess plenty of talent with the likes of WR A.J. Green, QB Andy Dalton, DT Geno Atkins and others. Glass half empty — they won six games in 2016 and last tasted a playoff victory in 1990. For all the stability Cincinnati has had under coach Marvin Lewis, it hasn't shown it can win the (semi-) big one and still tends to implode at crunch time.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (N/A): There's plenty of young talent on this roster. But amid heightened expectations in 2016 — and even with the benefit of a weak division — the Jags couldn't translate ability into victories with former coach Gus Bradley's job on the line. Renewed questions about QB Blake Bortles surfaced. But Tom Coughlin, who twice took the Jags to the AFC Championship Game in the 1990s, is again running the organization and knows what it takes to go all the way.

11. Philadelphia Eagles (0-2): After an impressive start to his first season, Carson Wentz had a 72.3 QB rating over his final 12 games, eight of them losses. Rookie wall, or reason for long-term concern? In fairness to Wentz, he was working with a first-year head coach, lacked downfield weapons in the passing game and wasn't exactly getting consistent production from a capable defense. A team that hasn't won a championship since 1960 will likely have to wait at least a few more years, especially with the Dallas Cowboys seeming ready to rule the NFC East for a while.

12. Buffalo Bills (0-4): The Super Bowl failures of the 1990s continue to define this franchise, though a league-worst 17-season playoff absence and a lack of accountability in the locker room at the end of Rex Ryan's tenure didn't help their image. New coach Sean McDermott inherits decent talent, including a 2016 rookie class derailed by injuries. But the quarterback position is still unsettled, and it remains to be seen if players like WR Sammy Watkins and DT Marcell Dareus can be cornerstones. Oh, and the AFC East remains locked up as long as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick stick around.

13. Cleveland Browns (N/A): Only the Lions have played more seasons without reaching the Super Bowl. A miserable 2016 earned the Browns the top selection of the 2017 draft (they'll also pick 12th), and they've theoretically hoarded enough draft choices and cap space to quickly make drastic improvements. But given this organization's historic lack of patience, culture and talent — with apologies to LT Joe Thomas, CB Joe Haden and LB Jamie Collins — it'd be wise for fans to keep their hopes invested in LeBron right now.

