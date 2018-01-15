KHOU
WATCH & LISTEN: Case Keenum's amazing walk-off TD pass to Diggs

CBS Sports , KHOU 7:18 AM. CST January 15, 2018

The Minnesota Vikings have been a snake-bit organization for a long time but they bit the snake back on Sunday night with an impossible touchdown pass from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs that stunned the world and sent the Vikings into the NFC Championship game.

And in the process the Vikings managed to crush the souls of anyone who bet on the game, too. 

First, the play, a completely and utterly impossible play that resulted in total pandemonium. 

Tap here to read more.

Watch the sideline view of the game-winning play.

Listen to the radio call from Vikings announcers.

