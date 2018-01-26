WATCH: Justin Tucker's 'Ave Maria' wins first Most Valuable Performer on CBS

Sep 10, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been named the first-ever NFL MVP. No, not Most Valuable Player. Most Valuable Performer.

Live on CBS on Thursday evening, the former Texas Longhorns star competed in a talent competition against his teammates Brandon Williams and Alex Collins, Denver Broncos defensive tackle Domata Peko, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, and Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler. After showing off their best off-field talents, Tucker, Stewart, and Zeitler were selected as finalists by a three-judge panel (wide receiver Brandon Marshall, "Scorpion" star Katharine McPhee, and "Superior Donuts" star Maz Jobrani). Tucker then won a fan vote on CBS.com to be crowned the winner.

Because he won the competition, $50,000 will be donated to the charity of his choice: the Baltimore School of the Arts.

You knew about the leg, but how about these PIPES???@Ravens kicker @jtuck9 crushes his opera performance. #MVPCBS pic.twitter.com/HAjoUMXe3e — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 26, 2018

Tap here to continue reading.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.