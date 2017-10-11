WATCH: Josh Gordon explains how Baylor coaches helped him pass drug tests

Sep 1, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, Ken Blaze)

Former Cleveland Browns and Baylor wide receiver Josh Gordon said in an extended video Tuesday that he's been "enabled" most of his life, given multiple chances for his substance-related issues because of his ability. While at Baylor, Gordon was suspended during his sophomore season after police found him and a teammate with marijuana in the car.

Gordon was then suspended indefinitely prior to his junior season and left the program in August 2011, reportedly because of a failed drug test. As the focus of a new 13-minute video for "Uninterrupted," Gordon explains that, after his first run-in with the police, he was given instructions on how to pass drug tests that would be coming in the future.

"Not too long after I got arrested for possession of marijuana at Baylor, one of my coaches came by saying, 'You are going to get drug tested by the compliance office. This is how it's going to work, this is what they are going to do. If they do call you in, here goes these bottles of detox.' He showed me how to drink them, showed me how to take them," Gordon said. "That was my first experience with, like, getting over on the system and the authority not really being serious because it was kind of being guided by someone who was employed by the university."

