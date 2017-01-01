KHOU
Vikings game invaded by Dakota pipeline protesters

DAPL protesters unfurled a banner from the rafters of US Bank Stadium in Minnesota Sunday. WFAA.com

Charles Curtis , USA TODAY , WFAA 5:01 PM. CST January 01, 2017

During the second quarter of Sunday's Minnesota Vikings game against the Chicago Bears, protesters at U.S. Bank Stadium unrolled a huge banner that read "U.S. Bank Divest #NoDAPL," a reference to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

But two of the men involved dangled dangerously over the crowd after it was revealed:

Activists behind the protest claim U.S. Bank has given $175 million in credit to the parent company responsible for the pipeline.

Authorities were seen trying to get involved, while rows of seats below the protesters were cleared:

Play continued as the drama above unfolded.

