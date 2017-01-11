Vance Joseph hired as Broncos' new head coach

August 27, 2011: Houston Texans defensive backs coach Vance Joseph watches from the sidelines during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. The Texans defeated the 49ers 30-7. Photo: USA TODAY Sports

Vance Joseph is officially the new head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Executive vice president of football operations John Elway announced in a tweet the team had reached a deal with the former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator. The deal is for four years, a person familiar with the contract told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms had not yet been released.

Joseph had been scheduled to meet with the Chargers but canceled his trip.

The Broncos previously interviewed Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub since Gary Kubiak’s resignation after the Jan. 1 season finale.

"For us, Vance Joseph is the best fit to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos," Elway said Wednesday.

Joseph, 44, always seemed to have an inside track on the job. He interviewed with the Broncos when they hired Kubiak two years ago and has drawn praise for his work with the undermanned Miami Dolphins this season – his first as a defensive coordinator after a decade as a DBs coach.

"This is not a rebuilding situation. It’s a reboot," Joseph told reporters. "There is a culture of winning here, and the standards around here won’t change."

The next question for Denver would be who takes over as the Broncos’ coordinators. Joseph could promote Denver defensive backs coach Joe Woods, who is close with Joseph, to coordinator or try to keep Wade Phillips, whose contract is up. Joseph worked under Phillips from 2011 to ’13 with the Houston Texans. Offensive coordinator Rick Dennison is likely to be replaced.

USA TODAY