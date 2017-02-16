UH trio invited to NFL Combine

Jan 20, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; National Team quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) sets to pass in the first half of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

HOUSTON – Three members of the Houston Cougars have been invited to the 2017 NFL Combine.

Tyus Bowser, Greg Ward Jr. and Howard Wilson will represent the Coogs at the Indianapolis event March 1-6.

UH’s three invites are the second-most among schools from the state of Texas.

Ward will be the first of the three to workout with the NFL Network televising his on-field workouts on March 4 followed by Bowser (March 5) and Wilson (March 6).

Bowser closed out his career ranked seventh on the Houston career sacks lists with 21.5, part of his 27.5 career tackles for loss and 136 tackles. He started 23 games in his career with action in 48 games total. He also had eight pass breakups, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his four-year career at UH.

Despite missing five games his senior year with an injury, Bowser was third in The American Athletic Conference and tied for the team lead with 8.5 sacks. He also tied for second on the team with 12 tackles for loss, a number that ranked ninth in The American.

One of the top players in Houston history, Ward finished second with 27 victories as a starting quarterback and with a winning percentage of .818 (27-5). The 2015 Earl Campbell Award winner, presented annually to the top player from the state of Texas, finished his Houston career fourth with 8,705 career passing yards and fifth with 52 career passing touchdowns.

The dual-threat quarterback tied the Houston career record with 39 career rushing touchdowns and was 10th with 2,375 career rushing yards. He finished third in total offense behind only Case Keenum and Kevin Kolb with 11,080 yards.

Over the past two seasons, the Tyler, Texas, native ranked third nationally with 13 games with both a rushing and passing touchdown. He was responsible for a touchdown, either rushing or passing, in 31 of his final 34 games at UH.

His senior season saw him lead The American Athletic Conference in both passing and total offense, completing 319-of-469 passes for 3,557 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing 197 times for 518 yards and 10 scores.

In his career, Ward also added 25 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns while returning 11 punts for 69 yards.

An early entry to the NFL Draft, Wilson closed his Houston career with nine interceptions in just 29 games. After playing 13 games as a true freshman in 2014, his season was cut short due to an injury after just three games in 2015. A medical redshirt restored his sophomore eligibility for 2016 where he finished second in The American with five interceptions while ranking fourth with 10 pass breakups. He finished his career with 107 tackles, 15 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

This year marks the fourth straight year a member of the Houston program has been invited to the NFL Combine as Demarcus Ayers and William Jackson III attended in 2016, Joey Mbu was invited in 2015 and Richie Leone in 2014.

The list of the 330 invitees can be found here.

(© 2017 KHOU)