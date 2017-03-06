Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett impresses scouts at NFL Combine

Mar 4, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett speaks to the media during the 2017 combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski)

The NFL's annual scouting combine has entered its third day of on-field drills in Indianapolis as defensive linemen and linebackers go through their workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, who's widely regarded as the best prospect of the 2017 draft, is already turning heads.

Garrett, who's been compared to premier NFL pass rushers such as Von Miller and Julius Peppers, clocked a 4.64-second time in the 40-yard dash Sunday morning. The Cleveland Browns, who own the draft's first overall pick, noticed.

Garrett, 6-4 and 272 pounds, also posted a very impressive 41-inch vertical leap.

Of course the talent-bereft Browns are also reportedly high on North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky amid their ongoing quest to solve their quarterback dilemma.

But Garrett would certainly be an ideal fit for a team that struggled to generate a pass rush (among other things) in 2016 and could still get a quarterback with the 12th selection of the first round — a point when Garrett will surely be long off the board come April 27.

USA Today Sports