Zach Conque, Dee Virgin among 10 signed to Texans reserve/futures contracts

Houston Texans cornerback Dee Virgin catches passes at an NFL football practice Wednesday June 14, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Photo: Michael Wyke)

Houston got to work quickly in the offseason. The Texans locked up 10 players to reserve/futures contracts on Monday.

All of the names should at least ring a bell for attentive Texans fans. Every one of them spent some time on the team’s practice squad or appeared in camp for Houston in 2017.

The most prominent is Zach Conque, the former Stephen F. Austin quarterback who is transitioning to tight end. He was recently brought back to the Texans practice squad after initially being waived/injured this summer.

Cornerback Dee Virgin saw extensive action during preseason and has great speed, though his cover skills were quite hit-and-miss. He and Conque appear to be the most likely to stick long-term with the Texans.

The remaining reserve/future Texans:

Guard Erik Austell

Linebacker Kennan Gilchrist

Defensive tackle Marcus Hardison

Cornerback Bryce Jones

Running back Troymaine Pope

Tight end Jevoni Robinson

Offensive tackle Jake Rodgers

Cornerback Josh Thornton

