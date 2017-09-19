Will Fuller back at practice for first time since breaking collarbone

May 23, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) catches a pass during OTA practices at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON - Wide receiver Will Fuller was back at Houston Texans practice on Monday for the first time since breaking his collarbone early in training camp.

It’s a strong sign the speedy second-year wideout will play in Sunday’s Week 3 contest with the New England Patriots.

Fuller broke the shoulder on August 3, which will be seven weeks as of Thursday. A broken collarbone without surgery typically heals in six to eight weeks, so Fuller is on schedule to get back. He has remained on the active roster but been a gameday inactive in Houston’s first two games.

The Texans can certainly use the 2016 first-round pick. On Monday the team parted ways with wideout Jaelen Strong, who did not catch a pass in Week 2 after being suspended for Week 1. Fuller’s vertical speed is a dynamic the Texans offense has lacked.

