Will Fuller back at practice for first time since breaking collarbone

HOUSTON - Wide receiver Will Fuller was back at Houston Texans practice on Monday for the first time since breaking his collarbone early in training camp.
It’s a strong sign the speedy second-year wideout will play in Sunday’s Week 3 contest with the New England Patriots.
Fuller broke the shoulder on August 3, which will be seven weeks as of Thursday. A broken collarbone without surgery typically heals in six to eight weeks, so Fuller is on schedule to get back. He has remained on the active roster but been a gameday inactive in Houston’s first two games.
The Texans can certainly use the 2016 first-round pick. On Monday the team parted ways with wideout Jaelen Strong, who did not catch a pass in Week 2 after being suspended for Week 1. Fuller’s vertical speed is a dynamic the Texans offense has lacked.
