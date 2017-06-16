What are the odds Deshaun Watson win ROTY?

May 23, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws the ball during OTA practices at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

Mitchell Trubisky might've been the first quarterback selected in the NFL Draft this year, but apparently, oddsmakers aren't expecting much out of him during his rookie season in Chicago.

According to the online sportsbook at Bovada.com, there are a total of two quarterbacks who have better Rookie of the Year odds than Trubisky, and at least one of those names will probably surprise you: Cleveland's DeShone Kizer.

Besides Kizer, Houston's Deshaun Watson also has better Rookie of the Year odds than Trubisky. The Texans' new quarterback, who was selected 12th overall, is being given 6-to-1 odds to win the award, which is the third-best odds of any player at any position.

