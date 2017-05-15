Watt, Texans jersey sales among top 10 after NFL Draft

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waves before a play during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium. The Texans won 19-12. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON - Houston Texans fans are gearing up for the season, stocking up on enough jerseys to land the team in the top 10 for total jersey sales since the NFL Draft last month.

According to DICK’s Sporting Goods Jersey Report, sales of defensive end J.J. Watt’s jersey since the Draft were enough to put him at No. 6 on the list, up 13 spots since last season. Watt has the No. 2 top-selling jersey among defensive players behind Denver Broncos linebacker and former Texas A&M star Von Miller.

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins jumped from No. 80 to 44th in overall jersey sales. The team overall ranks No. 8 after ranking 17th at the end of last season.

