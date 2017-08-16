Watson takes snaps with 1st team; O'Brien wants to see 'continued improvement'

Aug 9, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

Deshaun Watson’s impressive preseason debut has got many talking, with the rookie looking assured and confident at the NFL level. Watson has been praised all through training camp and backed up the positive feedback with his strong performance against the Panthers.

Earlier in August, we brought you news that Watson was yet to take a snap in the first team offense. However, in the wake of his performance in Carolina Watson has now taken snaps the as part of the first team unit, as noted by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle:

After practice on Monday, Head Coach Bill O’Brien praised Watson, calling the quarterback a “smart kid” and further highlighting his work ethic. O’Brien then cited the former Clemson Tiger’s ability to learn from his errors, and referencing the fact that “he sees a lot from our defense” as giving Watson a good opportunity to learn what it takes to succeed in the NFL.

“The basic goal is for him to get reps,” O’Brien said in terms of looking forward to the Patriots game. “He’s improving in his knowledge of our system and understanding the defensive looks. He tries to come back the next day and learn from his mistakes and build on the things he is doing well so I just want to see continued improvement.”

© 2017 USATODAY.COM