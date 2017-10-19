Deshaun Watson, Ashley HomeStore donate furniture to Harvey victims

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans waves to fans as he leaves the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Warner, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson has partnered with Ashley HomeStore to donate home furnishings to 176 northeast Houston families impacted by Harvey.

The company says the victims’ homes are currently being repaired by Houston Habitat for Humanity.

“Having a home is everything,” Watson says. “Besides calling attention to the work of Habitat for Humanity, I’ll be working with Ashley HomeStore to ensure every family gets the furniture they need.”

#KHOU11 #Texans While some young NFL players are urged to focus only on football, @deshaunwatson embraces them. He explains why: pic.twitter.com/tAuoRrkNMT — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 19, 2017

Watson was the recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home when he was just 11 years old, when his family lived in a small, cramped apartment in Georgia.

Ashley HomeStore says the furniture will go to families in the neighborhoods of Greensbrook Manor and Harrel Park starting in November.

