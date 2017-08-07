WATCH: Vince Wilfork's retirement video an instant classic

Vince Wilfork, who spent the last two seasons with the Houston Texans, tweeted a retirement hilarious video featuring him rockin’ his overalls, smokin’ a cigar and grillin’ some meat. (TWITTER)

Vince Wilfork made his retirement from the NFL official Monday, in classic Wilfork style.

The loveable veteran, who spent the last two seasons with the Houston Texans, tweeted a hilarious video featuring him rockin’ his overalls, smokin’ a cigar and grillin’ some meat.

"No more cleats. I'm moving on to smoke meats fellas. Peace out. I'm outta here. Later,” Wilfork says while shaking his booty at the camera.

Wilfork first showed off his grilling skills -- and endeared himself to the fans -- when the Texans were featured in HBO’s “Hard Knocks” during his first season with the team.

He spent 11 years with the Patriots, where he won two Super Bowls and was named to five Pro Bowls.

CBS Sports contributed to this report.

© 2017 KHOU-TV