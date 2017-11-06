Was Deshaun Watson's ACL torn in Seattle game?

Nov 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field after a game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON – Deshaun Watson has a torn right ACL in his knee. That much is known.

All reports have indicated Watson tore the ligament in a non-contact situation in Thursday’s Texans practice. But a new report indicates the dynamic Houston rookie quarterback might have suffered the injury in last week’s loss in Seattle.

Watson takes a late low shot and immediately grabs at the knee in the video clip which could back up the new theory.

#Texans team doctors think there's a chance DeShaun Watson tore his ACL on this play vs Seattle last Sunday: pic.twitter.com/XR3HeloQ6p — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 5, 2017

If not completely tearing the ligament on this play, it’s possible it was weakened or partially torn from the low grazing blow.

