(USA TODAY) -- On the eve of training camps opening around the league, many in the NFL media are coming out with their 2017 season predictions. At USA TODAY, the forecast for the Houston Texans isn’t very sunny.

The Texans finally break out of the three-season 9-7 run under head coach Bill O’Brien. Unfortunately, it’s stepping in the wrong direction. Analyst Nate Davis sees Houston falling to 8-8 and missing the playoffs.

The biggest reason? Inexperience at quarterback:

We know, Bill O’Brien has never failed to go 9-7 in any of his three seasons. But when your team’s top two quarterbacks have two combined NFL starts, it’s easy to foresee a season that serves as one step back before two steps forward occur in 2018.

