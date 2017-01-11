Travel advice for Texans fans

HOUSTON - So if you want to make the trek to Massachusetts to see the Texans take on the New England Patriots in three days, you're going to have to spend probably more than you'd like.

But there are good deals to be had, you just have to know where to look.



KHOU 11 found some of the best deals on Yapta.com. The cheapest option is $371 round trip. It's a Saturday to Monday itinerary on American Airlines with stops in Charlotte. The only potential problem - the flight gets in to Boston on game day at 3:26 p.m (Eastern time). Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m that night. If any delays happen, you run the risk of missing the game.



If you don't want to gamble and risk missing the game, your next best option is a Friday to Monday trip. The cost is $448. You'll still make stops in Charlotte on the way there and Newark on the way back, but you get in a day before the big game.



If you're one of those people that loves flying nonstop, those tickets are even pricier. A nonstop ticket on United will cost you $622. On Southwest Airlines, the price shoots up even more.



Lodging in the Boston area can be as cheap as $55 and as pricey as $430 a night, depending on where you stay.



Your cheapest bet of course is staying put right here in Houston and watching the game on KHOU 11 and cheering on the Texans from home.

(© 2017 KHOU)